FIFA will not equalize the prize funds for the women's and men's World Cups: for the 2027 tournament in Brazil, the amount may rise to $220 million, but it will amount to about one-third of the $655 million allocated for the men's competition. The Guardian reports.

The prize fund may be doubled

According to Sky News, cited by the publication, FIFA is aiming to increase the women's World Cup prize fund from $110 million in 2023 to $220 million in 2027. This would be more than seven times higher than at the 2019 Women's World Cup in France.

Forty-eight teams took part in the men's World Cup, while 32 national teams will play in the women's tournament in Brazil. Therefore, a fund amounting to two-thirds of the men's $655 million could mean equal payments per team. Final confirmation of the decision is not expected until the FIFA Council meeting in December.

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A promise of equality and additional payments

FIFA President Gianni Infantino in 2023 called equal prize funds the organization's goal for 2027 and said that FIFA acts rather than merely talks. One senior female source told the publication that the decision was a significant missed opportunity for the federation.

According to sources at FIFA, the decision is likely linked to the commercial revenue that the 2027 women's tournament will generate. At the same time, participating teams will receive the same amount of preparation funding as participants in the men's World Cup: the payment has been increased by more than twofold, to $2.5 million per national team.

FIFA has also guaranteed female footballers business-class or charter flights and separate hotel rooms. In addition, according to sources within the governing body, there are plans to expand the club payment program and provide additional funds for players who take part in the tournament.

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