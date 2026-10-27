FIFA will conduct inspections of cities and stadiums bidding to host matches of the 2030 World Cup in Spain, Portugal and Morocco in November and December 2026. The organisation’s delegation will assess whether the venues are suitable for hosting games, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Cities to be inspected

In Morocco, visits are planned to Agadir, Casablanca, Fez, Marrakesh, Rabat and Tangier. In Portugal, the FIFA delegation will visit Lisbon and Porto, while in Spain it will visit Barcelona, Bilbao, Las Palmas, Madrid, San Sebastian, Seville and Zaragoza.

FIFA noted that other sports facilities may also be inspected during the selection process. The organisation has not yet approved the final list of venues.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Final and match allocation

The venue for the 2030 World Cup final has also not yet been determined. According to the agency, Spain and Morocco are competing for the right to host the tournament’s decisive match.

FIFA will determine the allocation of matches between venues and the types of games to be played at each stadium after approving the final list of host cities and further work on the schedule. The first three matches of the tournament are to be held in Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay to commemorate the centenary of the first World Cup, held in Uruguay in 1930.

Read us on