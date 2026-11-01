FIFA has warned the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) that it may take statutory measures against individuals or entities that refer football disputes to ordinary courts. Nation Kenya reported this, citing a letter from the world football governing body to FKF acting secretary general Dennis Gicheru.

FIFA letter to the federation

The letter was sent by email on October 5, and a copy was received by the Confederation of African Football (CAF). FIFA said it had noted an increase in cases concerning football governance in Kenya that are being heard by ordinary courts.

The organization stressed the principles of football autonomy and the prohibition on recourse to ordinary courts. The letter states that violations of these principles may be referred to FIFA bodies to determine appropriate measures under the organization's statutes.

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Arbitration instead of courts

FIFA drew attention to Article 69 of the FKF constitution. Its first paragraph prohibits referring football matters to ordinary courts, while the following paragraphs provide for an arbitration procedure for settling disputes. Such cases must be heard by an independent arbitral tribunal recognized by FKF or CAF, or by the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne.

In Kenya, the Sports Disputes Tribunal is authorized to hear sports disputes. At the same time, parties dissatisfied with its decisions are increasingly challenging them in the High Court. This year, FKF has been involved in at least five such cases.

They include a dispute involving Kariobangi Sharks over the promotion and relegation of teams in the FKF Premier League. The club challenged the application of the 2025 regulations, under which it was to be automatically relegated to the National Super League. Also in April, the federation itself appealed to the High Court following a decision by part of its National Executive Committee to suspend FKF president Hussein Mohammed and committee member Yusuf Abdalla.

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