A global survey of more than 800 female footballers conducted by the Fifpro players’ union found that 59% of respondents cited financial reasons as a possible factor in ending their careers early. Another 46% pointed to psychological stress, while in Fifpro’s previous 2017 study this figure was 13%, BBC News reports.

All survey participants played for top-division clubs in their countries. At the same time, only 78% of those surveyed had a written contract, while 82% said they received payments from their club. Only 57% said this money was sufficient to cover expenses related to playing football.

Contracts and payments

Sixty-two percent of respondents consider themselves professionals, 27% described themselves as semi-professional footballers, and 12% as amateurs. Under FIFA’s definition, a professional player has a written contract and receives remuneration greater than the expenses of playing football.

The average monthly salary of female footballers has tripled since 2017 to $2,601, but the median salary is $1,669. Payment levels vary significantly between regions: from $6,450 in North America and $3,982 in Central and Western Europe to $878 in Eastern Europe and $480 in Africa.

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In ten Eastern European countries, the average salary of female footballers remains below the national minimum wage. The average length of contracts increased from about one year in 2017 to 19 months, but only two-thirds of players receive payments throughout all 12 months of the year.

Psychological support and motherhood

Fifty-seven percent of survey participants reported mental health difficulties, and half of them received no support from their clubs. Over the past two seasons, 24% of female footballers faced delayed payments, while 42% had no pension provision.

At the same time, Fifpro recorded improved conditions regarding motherhood. While in 2017 nearly half of respondents believed that the desire to start a family could force them to leave football, this figure has now fallen to 19%. Fifpro attributes the change, in particular, to maternity rules introduced by FIFA in 2021 and updated two years later.

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