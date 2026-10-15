In Chicago, United States, Philadelphia Union defeated Chicago Fire 3-1 in an MLS match. The hosts were leading after the first half, but Jack Elliott received a red card at the end of first-half stoppage time. Robert Lewandowski started the game in Chicago's lineup and was substituted after the visitors' third goal, Interia Sport reports.

Goal before the break and sending-off

At the start of the match, Chicago had more initiative. In the eighth minute, Lewandowski intercepted the ball and passed to Bambi, but the attack did not end with a shot. In the 44th minute, Haile-Selassie opened the scoring by converting Allen's cross.

In the first minute of first-half stoppage time, Elliott brought down Bruno Damiani, who was breaking into open space. The referee showed the player a red card, so the hosts continued the match with a man down.

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Three Philadelphia goals after the break

After play resumed, Philadelphia quickly equalized: Milan Iloski scored in the 49th minute. In the 54th minute, Cavan Sullivan assisted Damiani, who put the visitors ahead. In the 67th minute, Damiani completed his brace with a shot from outside the penalty area.

In the 64th minute, Haile-Selassie passed to Lewandowski, but goalkeeper Andre Blake intercepted the ball before he could head it. Soon afterward, the Polish forward was replaced by Philip Zinckernagel. Late in the match, Blake saved Zinckernagel's long-range shot and Haile-Selassie's follow-up. The defeat did not allow Gregg Berhalter's team to secure an MLS playoff berth.

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