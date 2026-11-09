Finland will tighten visa restrictions on Russian athletes

The Finnish Ministry of Foreign Affairs will impose new restrictions on Russian citizens to prevent athletes from the aggressor country from entering the country. The new rules are expected to be approved on November 12. They are intended to halt the issuance of short-term work visas to Russian athletes.

However, existing entry documents will not be revoked or retroactively canceled, which will allow athletes who already have visas—including National Hockey League players—to compete. The planned measures are related to a series of international competitions to be held in Finland, including a stage of the Cross-Country Skiing World Cup in Ruka, the World Figure Skating Championships in Tampere, and the Women’s European Basketball Championship.

This was reported by the Finnish media outlet Yle.

Former Canadian hockey player Wayne Gretzky praised the Canadian government’s decision not to issue visas to Russian hockey players to participate in the World Junior Championship. In his opinion, the Canadian authorities did the right thing by denying the Russian national team admission to the tournament.

The Swedish Ice Hockey Association has stated that it will not play against Russia if the teams face off at the World Junior Hockey Championship in Canada. The men’s U20 tournament begins on December 26 in Edmonton and Red Deer.

Read us on