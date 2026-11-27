The British Boxing Board of Control conducted an emergency review following remarks by Tyson Fury’s wife regarding the boxer’s possible schizophrenia. Based on the results of that review, Fury was cleared to fight Anthony Joshua.

The long-awaited heavyweight mega-fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua will take place as scheduled. The British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) has completed its mental health evaluation of the “Gypsy King” and has officially cleared him to fight.

The fight was in jeopardy just days before the event, as the BBBofC had launched an investigation and could have revoked Fury’s license if he had been found unfit to fight. However, the organization’s secretary general, Robert Smith, confirmed that the boxer successfully passed all necessary pre-fight tests.

“Fury received clearance last night. All relevant medical examinations were passed successfully. The promoter was informed this morning,” Smith said.

Thus, the big British derby will take place as scheduled—on Friday, December 11, at Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

A wave of concern was sparked by the first version of a Netflix documentary about the boxer, in which his wife, Paris Fury, claimed that Tyson had been diagnosed with schizophrenia.

The streaming service promptly edited the footage, and Paris herself retracted her statement, calling it a “misstatement.”

“I want to clarify the statement I made in the original version of the documentary about Tyson. I recalled a conversation from many years ago when we were discussing Tyson’s condition, and I used the word ‘schizophrenic.’ Although Tyson did exhibit certain symptoms associated with schizophrenia, he does not have this condition and has never been diagnosed with it,” Paris Fury explained.

In the film itself, Tyson Fury spoke candidly about the deep psychological crisis that overwhelmed him after his victory over Wladimir Klitschko in 2015, when he was struggling with addictions and hearing voices in his head. This led to his hospitalization in June 2016.

“Words cannot describe the darkness I found myself in. It was like a living version of the depths of hell. Anxiety paralyzed me. I just couldn’t overcome it, and that’s when I went to see a psychiatrist in London. She asked me a lot of questions, and I met all the criteria: depression, anxiety disorder, bipolar disorder,” Fury said.

This was reported by Sky Sports.

Earlier, Tyson Fury revealed that he had been diagnosed with schizophrenia.

Prior to that, Anthony Joshua assessed the championship implications of his fight with Tyson Fury.

Fury is considered the favorite in the fight against Joshua—here’s what the bookmakers are offering.

Fury shared some bad news regarding the superfight with Joshua.

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