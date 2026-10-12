In Cardiff, United Kingdom, Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua will fight for the WBA heavyweight title. The bout between the British boxers is scheduled for December 11 at Principality Stadium. This was reported by Sky Sports News, citing Fury’s promoter Frank Warren.

The WBA title will be on the line

According to Warren, the WBA has sanctioned the fight for its main, or “super title,” in the heavyweight division. Both boxers had previously held championship belts in this category, but later lost them to Oleksandr Usyk.

The WBA’s decision came as a surprise, as the organization has a holder of the “regular” title — Murat Gassiev. He expected to be elevated to full champion status after Usyk vacated the WBA belt.

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Possible next opponent

Warren also said that he would like to arrange a fight next year between the winner of the Fury–Joshua bout and the winner of the rematch between Daniel Dubois and Fabio Wardley. Their fight is set to take place on Saturday for the WBO heavyweight title.

WBO champion Dubois told Sky Sports News that he is ready to enter the ring against the winner of the Fury–Joshua fight. According to Warren, his promotional company Queensberry Promotions has three of the four heavyweight champions on its roster and plans to organize unification bouts next year.

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