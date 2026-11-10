Tyson Fury has a better chance of winning his upcoming fight against Anthony Joshua—at least according to the bookmakers. Based on their assessments, the most likely outcome of the fight is a knockout victory for Fury. The British boxers will face off on December 11, 2026, at Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

Bookmakers are offering odds of 1.47 on a Tyson Fury victory. Anthony Joshua’s odds are slightly lower—the odds on him winning are 2.55. A draw is considered the least likely outcome, with odds of 17.00. Bookmakers have also separately assessed the possible ways each boxer could win. The lowest odds among all possibilities are for Fury to win by knockout—2.28. If Tyson wins by decision, the odds will be 3.66.

For Anthony Joshua, bookmakers also consider an early end to the fight the most likely scenario. The odds for his victory by knockout are 3.50. A victory for the British boxer by decision is rated significantly lower—at 8.00. At the same time, the odds do not guarantee the outcome of the fight. They merely reflect the bookmaking market’s assessment and may vary depending on the bookmaker and the time.

What Fury and Joshua Are Fighting For

The fight is scheduled for December 11, 2026. It will take place at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, the capital of Wales. This will be the first professional bout between Fury and Joshua, which fans have been waiting for many years. At stake will be the vacant WBA Super heavyweight title, which was vacated by Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk in June 2026.

Both British boxers are coming into the fight off victories in July. Fury defeated Mariusz Wach, while Joshua defeated Christian Preng. Now the boxers will face off to determine the champion. As such, bookmakers favor Fury, but the final result will only be known after the fight. For both athletes, this is a chance to win another major heavyweight title.

Former WBC heavyweight world champion Deontay Wilder will face Australian Jay Opeta on the undercard of the Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua bout. The boxing event will take place on December 11 at Principality Stadium in Cardiff and will be broadcast worldwide on Netflix, according to The Guardian.

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