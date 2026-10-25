In Portugal, Porto defeated Gil Vicente 1-0 away from home in a league match. Polish defenders Jan Bednarek and Jakub Kiwior started for the visitors and helped the team keep a clean sheet, Interia Sport reports.

The only goal of the match was scored by Borja Sainz. Another Polish footballer, 18-year-old Oskar Pietuszewski, was initially expected to start for Porto. However, five minutes before kick-off, Sainz replaced him in the starting line-up after Pietuszewski felt a twinge in his left thigh. The outlet noted that this was another muscle injury for the player in a short period of time.

Ratings for the Polish defenders

According to Flashscore, Bednarek was the best player of the match, receiving a rating of 8 out of 10. Portuguese portal diadejogo.pt reported that over 90 minutes, the defender completed 90 accurate passes out of 99, won nine of 13 duels, made three interceptions, one tackle and four clearances. He also had two shots, one of which was on target.

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Kiwior received a rating of 7.6. According to the same resource, he had the most possession among all players: he made 110 passes, 100 of which were accurate. The Pole also made one pass that preceded a shot and had one shot on target. Defensively, he recorded one interception, three ball recoveries and did not lose any of his five duels.

Porto retain the lead

After the match, Porto head coach Francesco Farioli called the victory important, given the level of the opponent and the team’s need to respond after its Champions League match. He stressed that the team showed character and determination and earned three points. After the win, Porto have 27 points, lead the table and remain the only team with a perfect record of victories.

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