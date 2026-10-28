Fleetwood Town knocked Arsenal out in the fourth round of the League Cup. The match at Highbury Stadium ended 1-1, with the League Two side winning 4-3 on penalties to reach the quarter-finals. This was reported by Sky Sports.

Goals in the match

The hosts opened the scoring in the 21st minute: Aaron Lupalo-Bi beat 17-year-old defender Marley Salmon in a challenge and fired past Illan Meslier. Arsenal equalised in the 50th minute when Viktor Gyokeres scored from close range after the actions of Sedak O’Neill, who was making his first start for the London club.

Mikel Arteta named Gyokeres and Kai Havertz in the starting line-up, while Martin Odegaard came on in the second half. Early in the match, play was suspended for seven minutes because of an unidentified drone over the stadium.

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Red card and penalty shootout

Near the end of normal time, Arsenal were reduced to 10 men: Max Dowman received a red card for a possible kick on Harrison Neal. In stoppage time, Fleetwood goalkeeper Jay Lynch made a double save from efforts by Ben White and Odegaard.

In the penalty shootout, Lynch saved Bruno Guimaraes’ effort, while Conor Goghi converted the decisive penalty past Meslier. Fleetwood, who were still playing non-league football in 2012, defeated the reigning Premier League champions.

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