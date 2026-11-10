Formula 1 has filed a $104 million lawsuit against the organizer of the Russian Grand Prix

The management of the Formula 1 motorsports series has filed a counterclaim against Rosgoni for $104 million due to the company’s failure to fulfill its contractual obligations.

Earlier, in the summer of 2025, the Russian promoter filed a claim with the High Court of England and Wales seeking to recover from Formula-1 for 50 million pounds sterling ($66.9 million) in compensation for the early termination of the agreement and the cancellation of the Sochi race following the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The series permanently terminated its cooperation with the Russian side in 2022. In addition to the cancellation of the Sochi Grand Prix, the termination of the contracts resulted in Russian driver Nikita Mazepin, of the Haas team, losing his seat in the championship.

Source: Law360.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has overturned the International Ice Hockey Federation’s (IIHF) ban on Russian teams participating in tournaments during the 2026–2027 season. The suspension had been in effect since 2022, following the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The IIHF is disappointed with the court’s decision but has stated that it will comply with it. CAS explained that the federation had not provided sufficient evidence to support its concerns regarding the safety of competition participants.

Giulio Palermo, the president of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) panel that presided over the case regarding the return of Russian national hockey teams to international competition, visited Moscow in September.

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