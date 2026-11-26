Rinat Akhmetov, Dmytro Gordon, Olesya Batsman, Oleksandr Usyk with his family, and the third president of Ukraine, Viktor Yushchenko, traveled to London for the fifth-round match of the UEFA Champions League group stage.

On November 25, Donetsk’s Shakhtar faced off against Turkey’s Fenerbahçe at Stamford Bridge in London. Prominent Ukrainians came to support the Ukrainian team before the game.

Among those present were club president Rinat Akhmetov, journalist and founder of the publication “GORDON” Dmytro Gordon, and his wife Olesya Batsman, who heads the website’s editorial team.

Gordon posted photos from the pre-match gathering on Instagram. “Go, Shakhtar! Go, Ukraine!” he wrote.

The photos also feature Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk with his wife Kateryna and daughter, as well as Ukraine’s third president, Viktor Yushchenko.

Source: Dmytro Gordon

Earlier, Arda Turan called the match against Fenerbahçe the worst for Shakhtar in the Champions League.

Turkey’s Fenerbahçe defeated Donetsk’s Shakhtar 1–0 in the fifth round of the Champions League group stage. The match took place in London, United Kingdom, at Stamford Bridge, and the only goal was scored in the second half by Vedat Muriki.

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