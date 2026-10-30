France Football, the organizer of the Ballon d’Or football award, is investigating a series of suspicious bets that accurately predicted the order of the top five in the men’s award and generated nearly $200,000 in profit. The organizers have also contacted the police, The Guardian reports.

Bets on the exact order

According to French media outlet Upside, 12 accounts on the Polymarket cryptocurrency prediction market placed bets worth more than $264,000 before the ceremony. They predicted Harry Kane’s victory, Kylian Mbappé finishing second, Lamine Yamal third, Rodri fourth and Lionel Messi fifth.

The footballers finished in exactly that order in the award results, with the ceremony held at the London Palladium. The accuracy of the predictions raised questions about a possible leak of confidential results before the official announcement, although the source does not report that a leak has been established.

Account data

Upside co-founder Raphaël Potar said that all 12 accounts were created between October 1 and 20. Their activity was similar: seven accounts did not participate in other betting markets, while six placed their first bets 15 minutes after being created.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Upside also reported that it traced one transaction to a French platform. According to the outlet, after receiving blockchain transaction data and cryptocurrency wallet addresses, the platform confirmed that it had identified a person connected to funding one of the accounts. The person’s name was not publicly disclosed.

France Football review

Upside provided the results of its investigation to France Football, which is owned by Groupe Amaury and has organized the award ceremony since 1956. As The Guardian notes, confirmation that an investigation had been opened was received on Friday, and the French police are also to be informed about the circumstances of the case.

Before the ceremony, France Football stated that only a limited circle of people knew the winner’s name in advance. Former France Football editor Pascal Ferré stressed last week that as few people as possible should possess the information in order to preserve secrecy.

Read us on