Fulham defeated Hull City 1-0 at Craven Cottage in a Premier League match. It was Álvaro Arbeloa’s first Premier League victory in his coaching career. The result allowed the team to move out of the relegation zone.

Iwobi goal and home side’s advantage

Alex Iwobi scored the only goal of the match in the 34th minute. He finished a Fulham combination, while Hull City goalkeeper Konstantinos Tzolakis failed to deal with the shot as the ball went through his hands.

According to Sky Sports News, the home side had 10 shots in the first half and continued to create dangerous chances. Tzolakis notably saved his team after Josh King went through one-on-one and also stopped an Iwobi shot.

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Crossbar and late dismissal

In the second half, Iwobi shot narrowly wide of the post. In the 74th minute, his cross found Gonzalo García, whose header hit the crossbar. Hull City failed to equalise, although in the 82nd minute the visiting players appealed for a penalty after Joe Gelhardt went down in the penalty area, but the referee did not award a spot-kick.

In stoppage time, Fulham were reduced to 10 men: Ryan Sessegnon received a red card for a late foul on Romain Faivre, catching his opponent around the heel and Achilles tendon. Despite the dismissal, the home side held on to their narrow lead.

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