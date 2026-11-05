In Germany, footballer Harry Kane has signed a new contract with Bayern Munich, running until the summer of 2029. The deal extends the English striker's cooperation with the club he joined from Tottenham in 2023.

Sky Sports News reports the contract extension. According to the outlet, the 33-year-old England captain has scored 156 goals in 161 matches for Bayern.

Trophies with the Munich club

During his time at Bayern, Kane won two Bundesliga titles. The first of these titles, secured in 2025, became the first major trophy of the striker's career. He also won the German Cup with the Munich club last season and the German Super Cup over the past two years.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Kane received the European Golden Boot twice over the past three years as the continent's top scorer. In each of his three seasons with Bayern, he also became the Bundesliga's top scorer.

Awards and appearances for England

Last season, Kane scored 73 goals for club and country, including six goals for England at the 2026 World Cup. This helped him win the 2026 Ballon d'Or. He became the first Englishman in 25 years to win the men's award.

Earlier this month, the striker equalled Peter Shilton in the number of appearances for the England national team, playing his 125th match. During his time at Bayern, Kane also led the England team to the Euro 2024 final.

Read us on