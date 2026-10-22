In Munich, Germany, Bayern forward Harry Kane scored in the Champions League match against Arsenal and extended his scoring streak in the tournament to ten games. This allowed the Englishman to surpass two streaks by Robert Lewandowski, as well as Ruud van Nistelrooy’s streak, Interia Sport reports.

Goal and assist in the match against Arsenal

Kane converted a penalty in the 60th minute and put the Munich club ahead, 2:1. Declan Rice later equalized, so the forward’s goal did not bring Bayern victory. Kane also provided an assist for Alphonso Davies, who equalized the score at 1:1.

In the match, the forward had four shots, 40 touches of the ball and completed 19 accurate passes with a 73% accuracy rate. He also recorded one dribble, one interception and one tackle.

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One step away from Ronaldo’s record

Kane’s scoring streak in the Champions League began on January 21 in the match against Union Saint-Gilloise. Before the game against Arsenal, he scored against Viking, Bodø/Glimt, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Atalanta and PSV. In the matches against PSG and Real Madrid, he scored in both encounters.

Kane surpassed two Lewandowski streaks that lasted from September 2019 to August 2020 and from October 2020 to October 2021. The record belongs to Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored in 11 consecutive Champions League matches. In two weeks, Bayern are due to play Atlético in Madrid.

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