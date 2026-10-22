In Bruges, Belgium, Lens lost to Club Brugge 0:3 in the third round of the Champions League league phase. Polish footballer Michał Skóraś started for the visitors and played all 90 minutes against his former club.

Goals by the Belgian team

Hans Vanaken, Roberto Seys and Carlos Forbs scored for Club Brugge. It was Lens’ second consecutive defeat in the tournament: the team had previously lost to Sporting 0:2. In the first round, the French club beat Slavia Prague 3:2.

As Interia Sport reports, Flashscore rated Skóraś’ performance at 7.9 points, the highest rating among Lens players.

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Ratings from French media

Maxifoot.fr gave Skóraś 5 points out of 10. The outlet noted his defensive work against Forbs, his play while marking Sabbe, as well as his involvement in attacks and crosses that created several dangerous chances. At the same time, according to the media outlet, he was weaker after the break along with the team.

Hommedumatch.fr rated the 26-year-old footballer’s performance at 6.5 points, highlighting his battle for the ball and attempts to find forwards with passes, despite a yellow card. 433foot.fr also gave him 5 points, describing Skóraś’ game as energetic but too chaotic and insufficiently effective. The lowest rating, 4.5 points, came from the fan portal rclensois.fr.

Lens’ next opponent in the Champions League will be Italian side Como.

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