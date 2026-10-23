“Kudrivka” President Roman Solodarenko spoke about Ivan Petryak’s condition in a comment to the publication “Tribuna.” According to him, he has already been in contact with the player. The player is currently in the hospital, accompanied by one of the club’s doctors. Petryak has already regained consciousness. However, doctors need to conduct a follow-up examination and take additional X-rays to determine the exact nature of his injuries. “He will undergo a follow-up examination. Once the X-rays are taken, we’ll know exactly what’s wrong with Petryak,” Solodarenko noted.

The club president also said that four medical professionals accompanied the player in the ambulance. According to preliminary information, Petryak has a skull fracture. Doctors will make a final assessment of his condition after the examination. The club is concerned about the player’s health and is awaiting the results of the examination. “We’re all worried about Ivan—from the president down to the administrator,” Solodarenko said.

The main question right now is how serious the injuries are and how long it will take for the player to recover. Answers to these questions are expected after additional examinations.

What Vladislav Dubinchak Said

“Dynamo” defender Vladislav Dubinchak also commented on the collision. In a post-match interview with UPL.TV, he admitted that he was very frightened when he saw what had happened to Petryak. According to the player, immediately after the incident, he thought of his opponent’s family and apologized to his loved ones. Dubinchak emphasized that he understands how difficult it was for Ivan’s wife and children to witness that moment.

“It’s very scary for a wife and children to see something like that. I myself was mentally out of the game after that moment. It’s very difficult emotionally. I really got very scared,” said the Dynamo defender.

Dubinchak also stated that he had planned to visit the hospital after the match to speak with Petryak and apologize to him. He explained that he did not intend to harm his opponent, but the collision resulted in an injury. The soccer player admitted that he found the incident emotionally difficult to cope with and still can’t calm down. He expressed hope that Petryak would recover and that other players wouldn’t have to go through similar situations.

How the Dynamo vs. Kudrivka match ended

The match of the 10th round of the Ukrainian Championship ended with a 3–1 victory for Kyiv’s Dynamo. This match coincided with the birthday of Kyiv winger Andriy Yarmolenko. The soccer player turned 37. However, Yarmolenko was unable to score the goal that would have allowed him to single-handedly top the list of all-time leading scorers in the history of the Ukrainian championships.

Dynamo’s acting head coach, Maciej Kędziorek, substituted the player during the match. After the final whistle, the coach also commented on Yarmolenko’s performance. He did so in an interview with the Tribuna website.



Chernivtsi’s “Bukovyna” lost to “Kudrivka” 1–4 in a match of the ninth round of the Ukrainian Premier League. Before the match, Chernivtsi’s opponent was in last place in the league.

Today, August 17, in the third round of the Ukrainian Premier League, a match took place between newcomers Kudrivka and SK Poltava.