Polish footballer Ewa Pajor has received a nomination for the FIFPro World 11 women's team of the year for the first time. The prestigious eleven may include players selected through a vote by professional footballers.

Voting for the team of the year

According to Interia Sport, FIFPro has selected women's teams of the year since 2015. The current vote involves 6,500 footballers, and the results are expected to be announced on November 9.

For 29-year-old Pajor, this is her first nomination for the FIFPro World 11. The forward is having a successful year with Barcelona: she won the domestic treble with the team and claimed the Champions League for the first time in her career.

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Champions League performance

The Poland national team captain was named the best player of the Champions League final, in which Barcelona defeated Olympique Lyon 4-0. Pajor scored two goals and provided an assist.

Over the entire tournament, the footballer scored 11 goals and became the competition's top scorer. Previously, only Robert Lewandowski had been included in the FIFPro team of the year — in 2020 and 2021. He did not receive a nomination in the current cycle.

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