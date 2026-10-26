Caroline Weir ranks 25th in Ballon d’Or standings — BBC Sport

In Scotland, footballer Caroline Weir ranked 25th in the Ballon d'Or ranking of the world's best players. On the same day, the 31-year-old midfielder was included on the shortlist for the 2026 Scottish Women's Football Awards, BBC Sport reports.

Second consecutive nomination

For Weir, this is the second consecutive year among the Ballon d'Or nominees. Last year, she finished in 30th place. In the summer, the footballer moved from Real Madrid to Lyon.

At the Scottish Women's Football Awards, Weir is nominated for Scotland national team player of the year. The shortlist also includes Chelsea midfielder Erin Cuthbert, Brann winger Lauren Davidson and forward Kathleen McGovern, who moved from Hibernian to Newcastle United in the summer.

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Other nominations

Ukrainian Glasgow City footballer Nicole Kozlova is in contention for the SWPL 1 player of the year award. In May, she was named player of the season by PFA Scotland. Kozlova's rivals will be Celtic's Saoirse Noonan, Rangers' Katie Wilkinson and Georgia Timms, who moved from Hearts to Ipswich Town in the summer.

Manchester United head coach Eva Olid is nominated for the SWPL coach of the year award. Last season, the Spaniard led Hearts to their first Scottish Women's Premier League title and also received PFA Scotland's coach of the season award.

Other contenders for the coaching award include Rangers' Leanne Crichton, Hibernian's Joelle Murray and Jack Beesley, who returned Spartans to the top division. The winners of the Scottish Women's Football Awards will be announced on November 28 at Hampden Park.

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