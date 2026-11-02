Footballer Ewa Pajor, who finished second in the Ballon d’Or voting, said she considers the previous season with Barcelona to be her own Ballon d’Or. The award, according to Interia Sport, was won by Alexia Putellas.

Assessment of the season with Barcelona

Pajor said she feels great joy and pride over taking part in the voting and the results of the previous season. According to her, Barcelona won every possible trophy, and the season itself was equivalent to a Ballon d’Or for her.

The Polish footballer also became the top scorer in the Women’s Champions League. As the publication writes, the Catalan team completed a quadruple in the previous season.

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Comments about Alexia Putellas

Pajor spoke respectfully about the award’s winner. She noted that she shared a dressing room with Alexia Putellas at Barcelona for two years and called the experience important for herself. Pajor also said that Putellas is changing the sport.

In addition, the footballer mentioned the Poland national team. At the beginning of December, the team will play a two-leg tie against Ireland in the playoffs for qualification to the World Cup. Pajor expressed hope that these matches would become the next step in the development of women’s football in Poland, just as the national team’s qualification for the European Championship had previously influenced its perception.

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