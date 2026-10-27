Spanish footballer Alexia Putellas, who plays for London City Lionesses, has won the Women's Ballon d'Or for the third time. The 32-year-old midfielder received the award at a ceremony in London, United Kingdom. This victory allowed her to equal the record for the number of such honours, Sky Sports reports.

Successes with Barcelona

Last season, Putellas was captain of Barcelona, who completed a quadruple, including winning the Champions League.

For the club and the Spain national team, she scored 26 goals and provided 15 assists.

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In May, the footballer ended a 14-year spell at Barcelona. In April, she made her 500th appearance for the Catalan club in a match against Real Madrid.

Move to England

In July, Putellas joined London City Lionesses — a transfer Sky Sports calls one of the biggest in the history of the English Women's Super League. In seven WSL matches for her new team, she scored three goals and provided one assist.

London City are third in the league table and have a run of five victories. Since the beginning of April, only Manchester City and Chelsea have scored more goals in the league.

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