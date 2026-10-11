Arsenal forward Alessia Russo has been named England Women’s Player of the Year. The award was decided by a fan vote, BBC Sport reports.

Russo’s second award

The 27-year-old footballer previously won the award two seasons ago. In the 2025/26 season, Russo featured in all 10 England matches and scored five goals.

Overall, Russo has scored 31 goals in 68 appearances for England. In the vote, she finished ahead of two Chelsea players — Lucy Bronze and Hannah Hampton.

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Russo thanked fans for their support and stressed that the team’s success is a collective result.

Second leg against Greece

Last week, Russo scored England’s third goal in the first leg of the 2027 World Cup qualifying play-off semi-final against Greece. The match ended in a 3-1 win for England.

The England-Greece second leg will take place on Tuesday at the King Power Stadium in Leicester.

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