Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton said the team held a major discussion after an unsuccessful strategic decision at the Bahrain Grand Prix, which took place at the Sepang circuit in Malaysia. As Sky Sports reports, Ferrari fitted Hamilton and his teammate Charles Leclerc with dry-weather slicks, although the race started on a wet track.

The team expected the track to dry quickly, but that calculation did not prove correct. Fourteen of the 22 drivers who started on intermediate tyres gained a significant advantage. Hamilton started second, dropped close to the back of the field in the early stages, but later recovered and finished third.

A collective decision

Hamilton acknowledged that the tyre choice was not successful enough and said Ferrari would work on making such decisions more consistently in the future. At the same time, he stressed that responsibility for the mistake does not lie solely with the team's strategists.

According to the Briton, the decision was made collectively with the participation of Ferrari chief Fred Vasseur, head of race engineering Matteo Togninelli, Hamilton himself and his engineer. The driver noted that before the start he believed choosing intermediate tyres was the right decision because of the wet track, but after the team discussion he agreed with a different assessment of the situation.

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Hamilton also pointed out that McLaren made the same tyre choice at the start. Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri also lost positions, while Hamilton believes Ferrari receives more criticism for similar decisions than other teams.

Expectations for Singapore

Ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix, Hamilton expressed hope that the configuration of the Marina Bay street circuit would suit the Ferrari car better. According to him, the team's car is usually stronger on street circuits without particularly long straights, but it is important to quickly find stable settings for success, including because of the uneven surface.

Charles Leclerc also named Singapore as one of the circuits whose configuration could suit Ferrari. At the same time, he cautioned that a track that looks favourable on paper does not guarantee a result, referring to previous rounds in Monaco, Budapest and Silverstone.

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