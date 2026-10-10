Hearts thrashed St Mirren 5-0 in a Scottish Premiership match in Edinburgh, Scotland. Wouter Vrancken’s team recorded their biggest home league win in three and a half years, Sky Sports reports.

Goals at Tynecastle

Laurent Mendy opened the scoring in the 20th minute. Calvin Miller converted two penalties, in the 32nd and 50th minutes. Claudio Braga scored in the 54th minute, while Josh McPake made the score final in the 80th.

The hosts dominated from the start of the match. In the first half, McPake won a penalty after a foul by Alex Gogic. Early in the second half, Liam Donnelly fouled James Wilson in the visitors’ penalty area, after which Miller converted the spot kick for a second time.

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In the 54th minute, Miller passed to Braga, who beat goalkeeper Jacob Chapman and scored the fourth goal. Late in the game, McPake scored Hearts’ fifth.

League situation

The 5-0 win was Hearts’ biggest in a league match at Tynecastle since April 2023, when the team beat Ross County 6-1. Hearts are in third place, chasing Rangers and Celtic, and remain the league’s highest-scoring team.

For St Mirren, the defeat was their fourth in a row. Head coach Craig McLeish said that the two penalties could have been avoided, while the other three goals resulted from individual mistakes by his team.

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