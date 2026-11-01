In Scotland, Hibernian beat Hearts 2-1 in the Scottish League Cup semi-final at Hampden Park and advanced to the tournament final. Rangers will be the team's opponent in the decisive match, with the final scheduled for December 13.

First-half comeback

Hearts opened the scoring in the fourth minute: Claudio Braga headed in from a corner. Hibernian levelled in the 19th minute through Martin Boyle, and Jamie McGrath put his team ahead in the 42nd minute.

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As Sky Sports reports, Hearts remained dangerous in attack after the break, but Hibernian held on to their lead thanks to solid defending.

First win at the venue

For Hibernian coach Marinka Radejka, this match was his first victory in the role. The team also beat their Edinburgh rivals at Hampden Park for the first time in history. Before this, Hearts had won all four head-to-head meetings between the clubs at this stadium — in 2006, 2012, 2020 and 2022.

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