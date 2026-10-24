American Frederick Richard won the floor exercise at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. In the final, the 22-year-old athlete scored 14.633 points, finishing 0.033 points ahead of Britain’s Jake Jarman. Israel’s Artem Dolgopyat took third place.

First World Championships gold

As The Guardian reports, this is Richard’s first world champion title of his career. Jarman entered the competition as the reigning world champion in the floor exercise, while the finalists included the two most recent Olympic champions in the discipline.

Richard became the first American gymnast to win World Championships gold in the floor exercise since Paul Hamm, who shared first place in 2003. Richard previously won bronze in the all-around at the 2023 World Championships in Antwerp and helped the United States team claim team bronze at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

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Vault medals

In the women’s vault, Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade won her third world champion title. Americans Claire Pease and Skye Blakely claimed the silver and bronze medals, respectively. For 17-year-old Pease, it was her first individual World Championships medal, while Blakely added bronze to the all-around gold she won the previous day.

The championships will conclude on Sunday with finals in the balance beam and floor exercise for women, as well as vault, parallel bars and horizontal bar for men.

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