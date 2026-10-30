In Poland, the president of the Polish Football Association, Cezary Kulesza, is expected to testify at a police station at the end of next week in a case involving possible mobbing within the structures of the Referees' Committee, according to Interia Sport, citing the Weszło portal. Kulesza's explanations are to be forwarded to the prosecutor's office.

Testimony of Referees' Committee officials

By the weekend, the head of the Referees' Committee, Marcin Szulc, and a member of the committee's board are also expected to testify in the case, Weszło reports. According to the portal, the latter allegedly urged football referee Arkadiusz Kamil Wójcik to remain silent.

As Weszło writes, on July 9, Wójcik filed a report with the prosecutor's office on suspicion that Szulc and one of the members of the Referees' Committee board had committed a crime. The report does not specify what procedural decisions the prosecutor's office made regarding this filing.

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The SMS messages case

According to Weszło's version, the case is developing simultaneously with a scandal surrounding SMS messages, after which Wójcik was disqualified for two years. The referee himself claims that Kulesza initially tried to persuade him not to file a report with the prosecutor's office.

Weszło also reports that documents of the Polish Football Association indicate that Kulesza instructed Szulc to provide disciplinary bodies with screenshots of Wójcik's correspondence with Paweł Raczkowski. Earlier, media wrote about allegedly improper invoices linked to the association's cooperation with Publicon Sport, amounting to more than 40 million zlotys.

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