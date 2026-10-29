Australian club Gold Coast Suns, which has reached the finals series of the AFL Women's competition (AFLW), may play a home match away from Carrara Stadium on the Gold Coast. The venue will be unavailable in the second, third and fourth weeks of the finals series because of Australia’s T20 cricket match against England, ABC News Australia reports.

Alternative venues

The club and the AFL are considering alternative match venues. Options include Bright Homes Arena in Springfield, the home ground of the Brisbane Lions, as well as Fankhauser Reserve in Southport.

However, a match at Fankhauser Reserve would have to be held during the day. In November, the average temperature is around 28 degrees, while humidity can reach 70%. The club said it is working with all stakeholders to determine home venues for every week of the finals series when Carrara Stadium is unavailable.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Standings situation

After two seasons near the bottom of the table, the Suns rose to fourth place with eight wins and reached the finals series for the first time since 2023. A victory over GWS on Sunday will strengthen the team’s position in the fight for the top four and guarantee a home match in the finals.

If they lose to GWS, the team could drop to seventh place. Fifth or sixth place would mean a home match for the Suns as early as next week, and Carrara Stadium would be available in that case. Coach Rhyce Shaw said the team is focused on the game against GWS and will consider the finals issue after that match.

A similar problem has arisen for the Geelong Cats: Kardinia Park will be unavailable next week because of the AUSX Supercross Championship. The AFLW Grand Final, if hosted by Melbourne, is scheduled for 27 November at Princes Park, which has a capacity of 13,000 spectators, because Docklands Stadium is occupied by a Harry Styles concert.

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