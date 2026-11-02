Golfer Andrew Novak won the Mexico Open at Vidanta Vallarta in Mexico to claim his first individual PGA Tour title. In the final round, he posted a two-under-par 69 and finished five strokes ahead of his closest pursuers, Sky Sports News reports.

Decisive run on the back nine

Before the final round, Novak held a six-stroke lead, which he built with rounds of 61 and 62 over the previous two days. After a bogey on the 10th hole, his advantage was reduced to three strokes over Steven Fisk and Mexican-born Norwegian Kristoffer Ventura.

Novak responded with three consecutive birdies on the back nine. On the par-5 12th hole, he played out of a bunker to within four feet of the hole; on the 13th, he got the ball onto the green and made birdie with two putts; and on the 14th, he sank a 45-foot putt. After the round, the golfer said that this run had effectively settled the outcome and that he was pleased with his game.

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Changes in the FedEx Cup standings

Fisk and Ventura finished the final round with scores of 63. For Ventura, second place was his best individual result on the PGA Tour: he climbed from 108th to 76th in the FedEx Cup Fall standings and secured a full card for 2027. Players in the top 100 of those standings retain full cards for the next season.

Canadian Mackenzie Hughes shot 66 and shared fourth place with Ben Griffin after Doug Ghim made a double bogey on the 18th hole. Hughes moved up to 101st in the standings with three tournaments still to play. Novak rose from 89th to 53rd, while 20-year-old BYU student Kihei Akina finished the tournament with a round of 59 and took 15th place.

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