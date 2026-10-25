Japanese golfer Yuto Katsuragawa won the Genesis Championship, held at Woo Jeong Hills Country Club in South Korea. After four rounds, the 28-year-old athlete finished the tournament at 13 under par, two shots ahead of his nearest challengers.

Lead after a record-equalling round

On the eve of the final day, Katsuragawa matched the course record by completing the third round in 63 shots — eight under par and without a single mistake. In the decisive round, he played more cautiously, posting a level-par 71. Despite a bogey on the final hole, the golfer retained a comfortable lead over his competitors.

Frenchmen Frederic Lacroix and Martin Couvra shared second place. Lacroix completed the final round in 68 shots, while Couvra recorded 69. As Sky Sports reports, the victory was Katsuragawa's second DP World Tour title.

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Results of other contenders

South African Casey Jarvis, who began Sunday's round in second position, dropped into a group of players tied for fourth place at 10 under par. The group also included The Open winner Ryan Fox.

Race to Dubai leader Eugenio Chacarra finished tied for 22nd, seven shots behind the winner. Patrick Reed and Rory McIlroy did not compete in the Genesis Championship. Two tournaments remain before the end of the European Tour season — in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

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