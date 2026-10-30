Golfer Miyu Yamashita took sole possession of the lead after the second round of the LPGA Maybank Championship in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The defending champion carded a six-under-par 66 and stands at 13 under par after two rounds. She is two strokes ahead of her nearest challengers, Sky Sports reports.

Yamashita leads rivals by two strokes

Yamashita, the 2025 Women's Open winner, said she has been playing good rounds this season and that her game and swing are in better shape than last year.

Julia Lopez Ramirez and Pauline Roussin-Bouchard share second place. Lopez Ramirez finished with a 66 after making birdies on three of her final four holes. Roussin-Bouchard had led by one stroke after the first round.

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Hull shares fifth place

England's Charley Hull carded a 69 in the second round and shares fifth place, four strokes behind Yamashita. She made five birdies over the first six holes to take the lead but bogeyed two of her final three holes.

A Lim Kim posted the best score of the day with a 64. She is in fourth place, three strokes behind the leader. Hae Ran Ryu withdrew before the start of the first round due to a finger ligament injury sustained while riding in a golf cart at Wednesday's pro-am. Yuri Yoshida, winner of the BMW Ladies Championship in South Korea, carded a 70 and is five under par overall.

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