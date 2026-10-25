Singaporean golfer Shannon Tan finished third at the Hero Women’s Indian Open, which concluded on October 25 in Gurugram, India. The defending champion finished the tournament at 4 under par — 284. This was reported by Channel NewsAsia.

Tournament results

Thailand’s Pornanong Phatlum won at DLF Golf and Country Club with a total score of 11 under par — 277. Indian golfer Vani Kapoor finished second, four strokes behind the winner.

Tan carded 68 strokes, or four under par, in the first round and shared second place. In the second round, she scored 77 strokes — five over par — and dropped to tied 15th place. After two rounds, the Singaporean was seven strokes behind the leader.

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Tan’s performance

On Saturday, Tan played a round of 67 strokes, or five under par. She completed the final round with a score of 72 strokes.

Earlier in October, the 22-year-old athlete won a bronze medal in individual golf at the Asian Games, becoming the first Singaporean to win a medal in golf at the tournament. In 2025, Tan won two Ladies European Tour tournaments and became the winner of the LET season standings.

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