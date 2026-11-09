Giulio Palermo, the chairman of the panel of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), who presided over the case regarding the return of Russian national hockey teams to international competition, visited Moscow in September.

On September 22, the Italian lawyer spoke at the Russian International Arbitration Congress, and on October 9, he was appointed chairman of the CAS panel in the case between the Russian Ice Hockey Federation and the International Ice Hockey Federation.

Hearings took place on October 23 and 26, and on October 30, the court unanimously ruled in favor of the Russian side, ruling that the IIHF had not provided sufficient evidence to justify the suspension of the Russian teams, thereby paving the way for their return to the 2027 World Championship in Germany. CAS confirmed that the arbitrator had traveled at his own expense prior to his appointment, assuring that the trip was not related to the proceedings, while Palermo himself called the allegations of bias unfounded and offensive.

This was reported by the Swiss publication Inside Paradeplatz.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has overturned the International Ice Hockey Federation’s (IIHF) ban on Russian teams participating in tournaments during the 2026–2027 season. The suspension had been in effect since 2022, following the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The IIHF is disappointed with the court’s decision but stated that it will comply with it. CAS explained that the federation had not provided sufficient evidence to support its concerns regarding the safety of competition participants.

Former Canadian hockey player Wayne Gretzky praised the Canadian government’s decision not to issue visas to Russian hockey players to participate in the World Junior Championship. In his opinion, the Canadian authorities did the right thing by denying the Russian national team admission to the tournament.

The Swedish Ice Hockey Association stated that it will not play against Russia if the teams face off at the World Junior Hockey Championship in Canada. The men’s U20 tournament begins on December 26 in Edmonton and Red Deer.

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