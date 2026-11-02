England head coach Steve Borthwick has named a 36-player squad for the Nations Championship. Scrum-half Alex Mitchell was not included after sustaining a hamstring injury in Northampton’s match against Gloucester, Sky Sports News reports.

The squad includes 20 forwards and 16 backs. The team will gather on November 2 at England’s training centre at Pennyhill Park. On November 8, England will play Australia at Allianz Stadium in the fourth-round match of the tournament.

Mitchell’s injury

Mitchell left the field after 21 minutes of Northampton’s match against Gloucester, which ended in a 28–14 victory for his team. He was replaced by 20-year-old Jonny Weimann. An update on the rugby player’s injury is expected later.

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In Mitchell’s absence, scrum-halves Ben Spencer and Harry Randall have been called up to the squad. Fin Smith was also included, although he missed the team’s three-day training camp ahead of the match series.

Upcoming matches

After the match against Australia, England will play Japan on November 14 and New Zealand on November 21. Both matches are scheduled to take place at Allianz Stadium.

Borthwick said the upcoming matches against Southern Hemisphere teams will be of particular importance, as they will be the last opportunity to play such opponents before the 2027 World Cup in Australia. The Nations Championship finals weekend will take place at Twickenham from November 27 to 29.

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