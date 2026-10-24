In England, Tottenham head coach Roberto De Zerbi said ahead of Saturday’s Premier League match against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge that he does not consider the medical staff responsible for the team’s personnel problems. According to him, the club could be without nine players due to injuries, while Rodrigo Bentancur will miss the game through suspension.

Tottenham’s squad situation

As The Guardian reports, Pedro Porro has recovered from injury. Andy Robertson, Omar Marmoush and Dominic Solanke are in good condition, according to the coach. At the same time, Destiny Udogie remains sidelined, while Tosin Adarabioyo’s participation is in doubt.

James Maddison did not train for three days after the home victory over Coventry on Monday and may not recover in time. Dejan Kulusevski, who played his first minutes since May 2025 in the match against Frank Lampard’s team, requires a cautious approach. Lucas Bergvall and Savio are also among the injured players.

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De Zerbi noted that the club will prepare a full injury report at the end of the season. He stressed that he trusts the medical staff and described the injury situation as normal for football. The coach cited Porro, Bergvall and Robertson as examples, saying that their health problems arose in circumstances beyond the club medics’ control.

Chelsea’s discipline

Chelsea head coach Xabi Alonso linked the improvement in the team’s discipline to the players’ emotional control. Last season, the London club received 11 red cards, while it has not had any dismissals in the current campaign.

Alonso also said that signing more experienced players helps Chelsea remain calm in difficult moments. For the match against Tottenham, the team will be without goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez, who broke his jaw in the game against Everton. According to the coach, Belgian goalkeeper Mike Penders is expected to play in the starting lineup.

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