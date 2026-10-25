In Australia, the MotoGP race at the Phillip Island circuit was canceled due to heavy rain and limited visibility. According to ABC News, this was meant to be the final MotoGP race at the circuit.

Start delayed due to bad weather

The race was scheduled to begin at 14:00. Organizers hoped to hold it at 16:30, but at 15:30 they announced its cancellation because of insufficient visibility on the track.

Spectators waited in the stands for several hours in rain and strong winds. At 15:45, a farewell lap by MotoGP riders was held on the circuit.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Other races were also canceled

Earlier on Sunday, the Moto3 race, the third Australian Superbikes race and the Moto2 race were canceled due to weather conditions and visibility problems. The official morning warm-up also did not take place.

Due to the bad weather, organizers canceled entertainment near the track, including a monster truck show, as well as the planned legends lap featuring world champions Mick Doohan, Casey Stoner and Wayne Gardner.

In 2027, the MotoGP round will be moved from Phillip Island, where it had been held for three decades, to a street circuit in Adelaide, South Australia.

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