In Shanghai, Dutch racer Loek Hartog saved British driver Ollie Millroy by pulling him from a Ferrari that caught fire after a crash in the China GT race. The incident occurred on September 5: Hartog was driving down a straight at about 270 km/h when he saw Millroy’s car engulfed in flames.

As The Guardian reports, Millroy’s Ferrari collided with a car involved in another crash. Hartog first tried to open the driver’s door, then ran around the car, tore off the door and took a fire extinguisher from a marshal. After two attempts, he pulled Millroy from the car. According to Hartog, the rescue lasted just over a minute.

Serious injuries after the crash

Millroy suffered six broken ribs, a lung injury, a shattered collarbone, a broken arm and a fracture of the C6 cervical vertebra. After the crash, he was disoriented and did not realize that he was in a car engulfed in flames.

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According to the publication, a marshal arrived at the crash site after 47 seconds, while medical assistance arrived more than four minutes later. Millroy’s Ferrari teammate Betty Chen criticized the organizers over what she considered an insufficiently prompt and proper emergency response.

Call for changes to safety rules

Hartog said that in such situations, a racer should not be forced to stop in order to rescue another driver. He also noted that rules for marshals should allow them to act immediately in dangerous circumstances.

Millroy is recovering and said that after stopping strong painkillers, he is experiencing severe pain. He stressed that he wants to get back behind the wheel of a racing car when his health allows. Both racers intend to seek stronger safety measures in motorsport.

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