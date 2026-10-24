Spanish Ducati rider Marc Marquez took pole position for the MotoGP Australian Grand Prix despite crashing early in the second part of qualifying. Sessions at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit in Australia were held in rainy and slippery conditions, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Crash in qualifying

The seven-time MotoGP champion fell at Turn Four after losing front-wheel grip and ran onto the grass. Marquez was unhurt, returned to the Ducati garage and changed motorcycles.

He then set the fastest lap of 1 minute 34.203 seconds and secured his fourth pole position of the season. Marquez said that after the mistake, he tried to maintain concentration and recreate the feeling he had from the motorcycle during the free practice sessions.

Starting positions and title fight

Marc's brother, Alex Marquez of Gresini Racing, finished second in qualifying. French rider Johann Zarco of LCR Honda took third place after coming through the first part of qualifying and drawing on his experience of racing in changing weather conditions.

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Championship leader and Marquez's title rival Jorge Martin, who rides for Aprilia, posted the fourth-best time. He will start from the second row in both Saturday's sprint and Sunday's main race.

With five rounds remaining in the season, including the Australian round, Martin has 355 points and Marquez has 353. Martin's teammate Marco Bezzecchi, who was ninth in qualifying, is third in the overall standings with 309 points. Australian Jack Miller of Pramac Racing was fastest in the first part of qualifying.

Sunday's race will be MotoGP's last at Phillip Island. Next year, the Australian Grand Prix is due to move to a street circuit in Adelaide.

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