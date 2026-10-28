In Mexico, racing driver Sergio Pérez has extended his contract with the Cadillac Formula 1 team at least until the end of 2029. The previous agreement of the 36-year-old driver was due to expire at the end of 2027, but it was extended by another two years ahead of the Mexico City Grand Prix.

Contract until 2029

Sky Sports reports on the new multi-year agreement. Pérez said that he had believed in the Cadillac Formula 1 Team project from the beginning and considers the extension of the cooperation a natural continuation of this stage.

According to the driver, building a Formula 1 team from scratch requires time, hard work and patience. He noted that he is pleased with the team's progress and intends to work with it over the next three years.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Anniversary start at home

On Sunday, Pérez will make his 300th Grand Prix start at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City. It will take place before a home crowd for the Mexican driver during the Mexico City Grand Prix.

Pérez also thanked Dan Towriss, Mark Reuss, TWG Motorsports, General Motors, the team members and its fans for their support and trust.

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