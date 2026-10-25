British racer Alisha Palmowski became the 2026 F1 Academy champion ahead of schedule in Austin, United States. She secured the title with three races remaining in the season after building an insurmountable lead in the overall standings, Sky Sports reports.

70-point lead

At the Circuit of the Americas, Palmowski won the opening race on Friday and finished second in the reverse-grid race. Alba Larsen won that race. After two races in Austin, Palmowski led her closest pursuer, Emma Felbermayr, by 70 points, while a maximum of 67 points remained available in the final three races.

During the season, Palmowski won five of the 11 races held and started from pole position six times. She became the second British woman to win the F1 Academy title, after Abbi Pulling in 2024.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Second full season in the series

The 20-year-old Palmowski is the youngest F1 Academy champion. She won the title in her second full season in the series: in her debut 2025 campaign, the racer won the opening round of the season and finished on the podium four more times.

Palmowski has been backed by Red Bull since the beginning of last year, following her second place in the 2024 GB4 championship. After the victory, she thanked Campos Racing, Red Bull Racing, her family and her engineer Diego for their work throughout the season. The racer also said she aims to climb as high as possible through the open-wheel racing series ladder.

Read us on