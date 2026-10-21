Former Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said that after the team decided not to sign Lewis Hamilton, he advised Niki Lauda to try to bring the British driver to Mercedes. As Sky Sports News reports, Hamilton's representatives held preliminary talks with Red Bull in 2012, before the driver's move from McLaren to Mercedes in early 2013.

Talks with Red Bull

According to Horner, Hamilton was interested in moving to Red Bull, which had a dominant car at the time. The driver was represented by Simon Fuller, who told Horner that they could make the biggest sports deal in history. In Horner's assessment, such a contract would have required significant spending from Red Bull.

Red Bull executives, including co-owner Dietrich Mateschitz, did not support an option under which Hamilton would replace Mark Webber and become Sebastian Vettel's teammate from 2013. Horner explained that the team already had a successful line-up, while Vettel had won three consecutive championship titles at that time.

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Advice to Niki Lauda

After the decision to retain the Vettel-Webber pairing, Horner said he advised three-time world champion Niki Lauda to sign Hamilton. Lauda was Mercedes' non-executive chairman during the negotiations. Horner noted that Mercedes was struggling for results at the time, despite the performances of Nico Rosberg and Michael Schumacher.

Horner also linked the course of the negotiations to the Singapore Grand Prix in September 2012. Hamilton was leading the race but retired because of a gearbox failure, while Vettel took the victory. In Horner's view, this result strengthened Lauda's position, and he ultimately convinced the Briton to move to Mercedes.

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