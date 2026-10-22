The Australian MotoGP Grand Prix, to be held on Sunday at the Phillip Island circuit in Victoria, will be the championship's final race at this venue. From 2027, the Australian round of the series will be hosted by a street circuit in Adelaide, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Thirty years on the calendar

The coastal circuit south of Melbourne had been part of the world championship calendar for 30 years, excluding two seasons missed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of the best-known moments in Australian motorsport took place at Phillip Island: Casey Stoner claimed six consecutive victories there in 2007–2012, while Mick Doohan secured his fifth and final world title in 1998.

Sections of the circuit are named after Stoner, Doohan and Wayne Gardner, the first Australian world champion in the premier class. Gardner won the first two Australian Grands Prix of the world series in 1989 and 1990. On Thursday, hundreds of local residents greeted the riders along the road as they crossed the San Remo Bridge in a procession on their way to the island.

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Move to Adelaide

The contract to host the race with the Victorian government expires after the 2026 season. MotoGP promoter Dorna had proposed moving the round to Albert Park in central Melbourne, where a Formula 1 race is held in the autumn, but the state government rejected the proposal. After that, the South Australian authorities reached an agreement with Dorna to host the round in Adelaide.

Two-time world champion Stoner said local organisers had not done enough to keep the race at Phillip Island and create a festival atmosphere similar to that of the Formula 1 round. Current Ducati rider Marc Marquez, who has won five races at the circuit, called it unique and spectacular.

Before the final weekend at Phillip Island, Jorge Martin of Aprilia leads the championship by two points ahead of Marquez. Rain is forecast during Saturday's qualifying, while Sunday's race could be affected by a storm.

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