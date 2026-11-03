In Australia, players from the men’s national team, the Socceroos, and the women’s national team, the Matildas, have filed a lawsuit against the national football body Football Australia. They are represented in the Supreme Court of New South Wales by the Professional Footballers Australia (PFA) union, ABC News reports.

According to AAP, the PFA is seeking a seven-figure sum from Football Australia on behalf of the players. The dispute concerns a revenue-sharing agreement between the football body and national team players.

Dispute over commercial revenue

The union is expected to argue that the terms of the revenue-sharing agreement are not being properly fulfilled. The key issue in the dispute is likely to concern Football Australia’s commercial contracts and whether players receive a fair share of the organisation’s revenue.

The current collective agreement was signed in 2023. It provides that Socceroos and Matildas players receive a share of revenue linked to the national teams, including from ticket sales, broadcasting and sponsorship. Registration fees and sponsorship funds for youth football programmes are not included in this system.

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The national teams generate up to half of Football Australia’s revenue, while the players’ share in the relevant commercial deals ranges from 18% to 20%. The agreement also contains mechanisms intended to encourage players and the football body to jointly pursue more lucrative contracts.

Negotiations on a new agreement have not begun

The current collective agreement is due to expire in September next year. Negotiations on new terms have not yet begun after the PFA and A-Leagues failed to reach an agreement on pay earlier this year.

The PFA declined to comment, while Football Australia did not respond to journalists’ requests.

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