In Poland, Nikola Grbić, the head coach of the men’s national volleyball team, said that tennis player Maja Chwalińska could, in his opinion, become the country’s athlete of the year. This is how he assessed her victory at the WTA 1000 tournament in Wuhan, China.

Grbić’s assessment

As Interia Sport reports, Grbić called the performances of athletes representing Poland internationally a source of pride. According to him, it is not the sport that matters, but the level of athletes competing for the country around the world.

The coach noted that he was pleased with Chwalińska’s success. He also expressed the opinion that her victories help improve Poland’s international image and suggested that the tennis player would become the country’s best athlete of the year.

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Comparison with volleyball players

Poland’s men’s national volleyball team won gold medals at two tournaments this season and ended it with the European champions title. At the same time, Grbić noted that representatives of team sports find it more difficult to win individual sports plebiscites than tennis players or track and field athletes.

In his assessment, recognition in a team is shared among many players, whereas in an individual sport attention is focused on one athlete. Grbić also mentioned that Chwalińska was a finalist at a tournament in France and considered this an advantage over volleyball players, including Wilfredo Leon, Tomasz Fornal and Bartłomiej Lemański.

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