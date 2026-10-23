In France, National Football League Commissioner Roger Goodell said that the NFL is considering further expanding its international program and could hold up to 16 games outside the United States per season. In the future, the league may also consider establishing an international franchise or a separate division, Sky Sports reports.

According to Goodell, if the NFL can increase the number of international games to 16, it would allow it to reach roughly the same number of markets worldwide. He noted that the league would then need to consider the possibility of creating an international franchise or division.

NFL debut in France

The statement came ahead of the first NFL game in France. On Sunday, the New Orleans Saints will play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Stade de France in Paris.

France became one of three new international NFL destinations in the 2026 season, alongside Melbourne and Rio de Janeiro. This season, the league will hold a record nine international games.

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The Paris game will take place after three consecutive games in London at Tottenham and Wembley stadiums. In November, NFL games are scheduled in Madrid and Munich, while the league is due to return to Mexico City next month.

Examples of Australia and London

Goodell compared the NFL's international ambitions to Formula 1, which holds around 23 races and faces challenges due to regular travel. He stressed that the league sees international games as long-term projects rather than one-off events.

Earlier this season, the NFL held a game in Australia for the first time: the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Los Angeles Rams at the MCG in front of 100,000 spectators. Goodell also called London the foundation of the league's international development and noted that team travel should not disrupt their season.

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