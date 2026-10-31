In Zabrze, Poland, Górnik and Warsaw's Legia drew 0-0 in the 13th round match of the Ekstraklasa. According to Interia Sport, neither team registered a shot on target during the match.

Górnik's chances

The hosts had the upper hand in the first half and came closer to opening the scoring. Before the break, Jarosław Kubicki failed to convert a chance, heading from a favourable position. After the break, Ondřej Zmrzlý hit the crossbar, while substitute Erik Prekop shot over the goal from six metres in the 86th minute.

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For Legia, Bohdan Viunnyk hit the side netting. According to the outlet's assessment, the Warsaw side acted with discipline in defence after the break and did not allow their opponents to score.

No changes at the top of the table

All of the teams' shots in the match were either off target or blocked. The draw did not allow Górnik to return to first place in the table: defending Polish champions Lech Poznań remained leaders. For the club from Zabrze, it was a 10th consecutive match without defeat. Legia also retained its status as a team unbeaten away from home in the current championship.

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