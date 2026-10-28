In Gliwice, Poland, Górnik Zabrze defeated Piast in the Polish Cup round of 32 and advanced to the next stage of the tournament. Regular time and two extra-time periods ended 0:0, while the players from Zabrze were more accurate in the post-match penalty shootout.

As reported by Interia Sport, Piast had 25 shots and Górnik 16 in the Upper Silesian derby. The hosts had ten shots on target, while the visitors had eight. In the 21st minute, the match was stopped because flares caused smoke to cover the pitch.

Moments in regular time

In the first half, Górnik's Kacper Urbański shot after controlling the ball, but Piast goalkeeper Domena Gril saved the effort, after which the ball hit the crossbar. Before the break, Gril also stopped Erik Prekop.

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The best chance in the second half fell to Samuel Ntamak: after a pass from Leandro Sanka, he shot from five metres but sent the ball out of bounds. In the 81st minute, Piast's Quentin BuaGard hit the post, while Górnik goalkeeper Tomasz Loska also dealt with Hugo Vallejo's follow-up. In extra time, Górnik's Ondřej Zmrzlý also struck the post.

The decisive shootout

In the penalty shootout, Gril saved Urbański's attempt, while Loska stopped Jakub Łabojko's shot. Rafał Janicki and Ntamak then scored. Erik Janža converted his penalty for Górnik, and Loska saved Vallejo's attempt. On the fourth attempt, Piast's Juande Rivas shot over the goal, after which Górnik secured a place in the round of 16 and will continue to defend the title.

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