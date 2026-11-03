Haas has confirmed that Esteban Ocon will no longer race for the team this season. At the São Paulo Grand Prix in Brazil, he will be replaced by Formula 2 championship leader Rafael Camara, who will make his Formula 1 debut and become Oliver Bearman's teammate.

Camara's debut will come earlier

As Sky Sports reports, Camara was due to replace Ocon at Haas from the start of 2027, but will receive a seat with the team earlier. Last month, Haas announced that Ocon would leave the American team at the end of the season after two years racing for it.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

According to the outlet, Ocon reportedly had a falling-out with the team during the race in Mexico last weekend. Since Saturday, he has been replaced by Japanese driver Ryo Hirakawa.

Hirakawa will race in Italy

Hirakawa finished tenth at the Mexico Grand Prix and scored a point on his Formula 1 debut after post-race penalties for McLaren's Oscar Piastri, as well as Alpine drivers Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto. This weekend, he will take part in the World Endurance Championship in Italy. Haas has not yet named the drivers who will race in the final three rounds of the season in Las Vegas, Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

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